BRIEF-Zealand removes ABT-719 (ZP1480) from pipeline
September 19, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Zealand removes ABT-719 (ZP1480) from pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S

* Gives summary of supportive clinical data presented on Lyxumia and Lixilan at EASD, new large-scale Lyxumia observational study, intense, initiated by Sanofi and other pipeline updates

* Says gives pipeline updates

* Says ZP1480 (ABT-719) has been removed from the pipeline after discontinuation by Abbvie Zealand’s license partner

* Says Abbvie, has decided to discontinue development of ABT-719 (ZP1480) based on results from a Phase II study

* Says Abbvie’s decision has no financial impact on Zealand and program has been removed from Zealand’s pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

