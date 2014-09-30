BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says milestone payment from Helsinn and Phase IIB clinical development program for elsiglutide on track

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S

* Announces milestone payment from Helsinn and Phase IIB clinical development program for elsiglutide on track

* Says time-based milestone payment of 2 million euros to be received in accordance with Zealand’s financial guidance for 2014

* Says patient dosing in Phase IIB study of elsiglutide for prevention of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea to start at end of 2014

* Says ongoing clinical observational study expected to provide useful information on incidence of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea