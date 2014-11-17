BRIEF-Zealand Pharma advances proprietary stable glucagon analogue for severe hypoglycemia in diabetes into clinical development

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S

* Zealand advances its proprietary stable glucagon analogue for severe hypoglycemia in diabetes into clinical development

* First human subjects successfully dosed in a clinical phase I trial to evaluate safety and efficacy. Trial results are expected mid-2015

* In preclinical studies, ZP4207 has demonstrated a strong stability profile and a good solubility

* Clinical development of ZP4207 has potential to follow expedited plan, which could lead to first regulatory filing of this zealand therapeutic as soon as early 2018