FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Zealand Pharma Q3 revenue up to 58.2 million
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 7, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Zealand Pharma Q3 revenue up to 58.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S

* Says higher 9M revenue from partner milestone payments and growing Lyxumia royalties: 147 million Danish crowns / 20 million euros (2013: 3 million crowns / 0.5 million euros)

* Q3 revenue 58.2 million crowns versus 2.3 million crowns

* Q3 operating profit 13.9 million crowns versus loss 35 million crowns

* Retains its expectations of 2014 revenue of 133 million crowns / 18 million euros in the form of milestone payments received from Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim and Helsinn Healthcare.

* Says expectations for net operating expenses in 2014 have been raised to 215 million crowns /29 million crowns from a range of 195-205 million crowns / 25-28 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.