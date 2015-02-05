FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Zealand Pharma: 2014 royalty revenue from Sanofi's ex-US sales DKK 20.4 mln
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 5, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Zealand Pharma: 2014 royalty revenue from Sanofi's ex-US sales DKK 20.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Reports Lyxumia royalty revenue for 2014 and informs of developmental and regulatory updates by Sanofi

* Royalty revenue to Zealand from Sanofi’s ex-US sales of Lyxumia in 2014 amounts to 20.4 million Danish crowns / 2.7 million euros ($3.06 million)

* Says pending completion of ELIXA and Lixilan Phase III trials, Sanofi plans for US regulatory submissions for Lyxumia in Q3 2015 and for US and EU regulatory submission for Lixilan in Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.