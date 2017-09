Aug 21 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S : * H1 revenue DKK 89 million versus DKK 1 million * Says H1 net result loss DKK 19 million versus loss DKK 104 million * Says maintains its full year financial outlook * Says expects FY 2014 revenue from milestone payments of DKK 133 (EUR 18)

million * Says net operating expenses in 2014 are expected at a range of DKK 195-205