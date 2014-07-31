FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Zealand says Lyxumia royalty revenue increased to DKK 8.2 mln in H1
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 31, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Zealand says Lyxumia royalty revenue increased to DKK 8.2 mln in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S : * Reports increased Lyxumia royalty revenue for H1 2014 and informs of status

update as provided by Sanofi * Says Lyxumia royalty revenue to Zealand increased to DKK 8.2 million (EUR 1.1

million) in H1 2014 * Says in the US resubmission of a new drug application is planned for summer

2015 * Says expects revenue from milestone payments of DKK 133 million (EUR 18

million) in 2014 * Says full year net operating expenses are expected at a range of DKK 195-205 million (EUR 25-28 million) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.