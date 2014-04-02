FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Zeder Investments expects FY HEPS of between 25-26 cents
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 2, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Zeder Investments expects FY HEPS of between 25-26 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Zeder Investments Ltd -

* Its SOTP value per share as at 28 February 2014 will be between R4.90 and R5.05 per share, or between 22.8 pct and 26.6 pct higher than that as at 28 February 2013

* Fy recurring headline EPS will be between 29 cents and 30 cents, or between 12.8 pct and 16.7 pct higher than that of prior year

* Attributable EPS will be between 29 cents and 30 cents, or between 42.6 pct and 44.6 pct lower than that of prior year

* FY headline EPS will be between 25 cents and 26 cents, or between 24.4 pct and 29.4 pct higher than that of prior year

* Increase in recurring headline EPS was mainly due to improved contributions from Agri Voedsel (i.e. Pioneer foods), Capespan, Zaad, Kaap Agri and Chayton Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.