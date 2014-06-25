FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zeder Investments announces firm intention to acquire all ordinary shares in Agri Voedsel
June 25, 2014 / 3:52 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Zeder Investments announces firm intention to acquire all ordinary shares in Agri Voedsel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Zeder Investments Ltd

* Joint announcement of firm intention of zeder to make an offer to acquire all ordinary shares in AVL, not already held by zeder, by way of a scheme of arrangement

* Shares held by avl in pioneer foods represent a 30.4% economic interest and a 26.3% voting interest in pioneer foods. Zeder currently holds 48.5% of avl.

* Zeder wishes to acquire all avl shares not already held by zeder, in order to increase its exposure to avl’s underlying interest in pioneer foods. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))

