BRIEF-Zeder Investments announces firm intention to acquire all ordinary shares in Agri Voedsel

June 25 (Reuters) - Zeder Investments Ltd

* Joint announcement of firm intention of zeder to make an offer to acquire all ordinary shares in AVL, not already held by zeder, by way of a scheme of arrangement

* Shares held by avl in pioneer foods represent a 30.4% economic interest and a 26.3% voting interest in pioneer foods. Zeder currently holds 48.5% of avl.

* Zeder wishes to acquire all avl shares not already held by zeder, in order to increase its exposure to avl's underlying interest in pioneer foods.