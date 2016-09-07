Investment firm Zegona hopes to seal new TMT deal in six months

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Zegona, set up to invest in European technology, media and telecoms companies, hopes to acquire another asset within six months, believing it can navigate the currency volatility sparked by the vote to leave the EU.

Zegona, set up by former executives from cable group Virgin Media to operate a "Buy-Fix-Sell" strategy, acquired Spanish communications company Telecable in 2015 and failed in a bid earlier this year to buy Spanish budget mobile operator Yoigo.

The group, run by Chief Executive Eamonn O'Hare, reported an 11 percent increase in first-half cash flow and paid a maiden dividend on Wednesday after improving operations at Telecable by reducing costs and increasing the amounts customers pay per month.

"The chances of doing a deal in the next three or four months? Definitely possible because there's a few things on our hit list," O'Hare told Reuters. "But if it isn't within the next three or four months hopefully something will be landing quite shortly after."

"We have 15 targets on our long list, we have five on our short list and Spain is only one of the five. We are very focused on doing something outside of Spain as well."

O'Hare said the fall in the pound against the euro since Britain voted to leave the EU would boost the firm as it translates its euro-denominated earnings back into sterling. The pound is down around 9 percent against the euro since the June 23 vote.

In the longer term he said the firm would have to think carefully about the deals it made.

"We need to be very thoughtful as we think about the next acquisition because currency volatility is on the agenda for everybody," he said. "There are countries that aren't necessarily tied to the euro." (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Susan Thomas)