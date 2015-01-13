U.S. firm Esmark says to invest $400 mln in Serbian steel mill

BELGRADE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. steel producer and distributor Esmark plans to invest $400 million in Serbia’s only steel plant over the next five years once a takeover is completed, the head of the company was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The Serbian government said on Monday it had accepted Esmark’s offer for an 80-percent stake in the loss-making Zelezara Smederevo mill, which employs 5,000 workers and swallows some $120 million per year of taxpayer money in subsidies.

In an emailed statement, Esmark founder and CEO James Bouchard told state news agency Tanjug the company would invest $28 million this year to restart the plant’s idled second furnace, and $400 million in total over the next five years.

The details of the deal are being negotiated and both sides say it should be wrapped up by February. It is not known how much Esmark, the only valid bidder, offered for the stake.

Serbia, which is seeking membership of the European Union, needs the bloc’s approval for the deal. In a pre-membership agreement, the former Yugoslav republic committed to reducing subsidies to the plant by Feb. 1.

The mill was run by U.S. Steel from 2003 until 2012, when the government bought it back for $1 at a time of weak steel prices and subdued demand to prevent it from closing with the loss of thousands of jobs.

It operates only one of its two furnaces and is currently losing $10 million per month. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Matt Robinson and John Stonestreet)