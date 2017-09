BRIEF-Zeltia Q3 total group revenue up 2 pct at 38.7 mln euros

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Zeltia SA :

* Q3 total group revenue up 2 percent at 38.7 million euros

* Q3 revenue from consumer chemicals up 3 percent at 19.0 million euros

* Q3 net income at 0.8 million euros versus loss 0.3 million euros

* Q3 EBITDA 3.6 million euros, up 70 percent

* Q3 research and development expenditure 13.3 million euros, up 31 percent

* Net debt at Sept 30 at 58.0 million euros versus 64.6 million euros at Dec 31