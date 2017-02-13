Feb 13 Allergan Plc on Monday said it would buy Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc for about $2.48 billion to gain access to its flagship body contouring technology.

The Botox maker agreed to pay $56.50 per Zeltiq share, or a premium of 14.4 percent to the company's Friday close. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)