Nov 20 (Reuters) - Zenitel NV :

* VINGTOR and STENTOFON brands of communication systems are merged into one VINGTOR-STENTOFON global brand

* Name of Chuchubi radio network in Caribbean to remain unchanged Source text: bit.ly/1xFePuy Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)