BRIEF-Zenitel FY revenue up 4.2 pct to 67.4 mln euros
March 21, 2014

BRIEF-Zenitel FY revenue up 4.2 pct to 67.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - Zenitel NV : * FY total revenue amounted to 67.4 million euro, up 4.2 pct from 2012 * FY net result amounted to 1.8 million euro, against 0.9 million euro in 2012 * FY recurrent EBITDA amounted to 4.8 million euro, up from 4.7 million euro in 2012, an increase of 2.0 pct * Net financial debt and obligations Zenitel NV have been reduced by 0.6 million euro to 10.1 million euro * No dividend payments have been made or are planned * We are well positioned to meet and overcome tomorrow’s challenges and grow our company both on revenue and EBITDA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
