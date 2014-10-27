FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's Zenith Bank 9-month pretax profit rises 8.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Nigeria's Zenith Bank 9-month pretax profit rises 8.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Zenith Bank said on Monday its 9-month pretax profit rose 8.39 percent to 86.81 billion naira ($527.72 million) compared with 80.09 billion naira a year earlier.

Revenue also rose to 273.73 billion naira in the nine months to Sept. 30, from 255.29 billion naira in the same period last year, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Zenith Bank’s stock was trading at 22.67 naira per share at 1241GM on Monday, up just 0.04 percent. (1 US dollar = 164.5 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.