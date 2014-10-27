Nigeria's Zenith Bank 9-month pretax profit rises 8.4 pct

LAGOS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Zenith Bank said on Monday its 9-month pretax profit rose 8.39 percent to 86.81 billion naira ($527.72 million) compared with 80.09 billion naira a year earlier.

Revenue also rose to 273.73 billion naira in the nine months to Sept. 30, from 255.29 billion naira in the same period last year, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Zenith Bank’s stock was trading at 22.67 naira per share at 1241GM on Monday, up just 0.04 percent. (1 US dollar = 164.5 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)