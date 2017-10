April 8 (Reuters) - Zep Inc, a maker of maintenance and cleaning chemicals, agreed to be taken private by New Mountain Capital for about $692 million, including debt.

The private equity firm’s offer of $20.05 per share represents a 17 percent premium to Zep’s Tuesday close. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)