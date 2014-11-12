FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Board members acquire 941,958 shares in Zetadisplay
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 12, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Board members acquire 941,958 shares in Zetadisplay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Zetadisplay AB

* Board members acquire shares in the company

* Mats Johansson, chairman of board and largest single shareholder of Zetadisplay AB (publ), has acquired 200,000 shares in company

* This acquisition makes Mats Johansson’s ownership total 2,030,775 shares, equivalent to 16.6 pct of votes and capital

* Anders Pettersson, board member of Zetadisplay AB (publ), has, via company, acquired 279,458 company shares

* This acquisition makes Anders Pettersson’s ownership total 500,000 shares, equivalent to 4.1 pct of votes and capital

* Anders Moberg, Board Member of ZetaDisplay AB (publ), has, through underwriting, acquired 262,500 company shares

* This acquisition makes Anders Moberg’s ownership total 700,000 shares, equivalent to 5.7 pct of the votes and capital

* Mats Leander, board member of Zetadisplay AB (publ), has acquired 200,000 company shares

* This acquisition makes Mats Leander’s ownership, privately and via company, total 710,500 shares, equivalent to 5.8 pct of votes and capital

* In total the above Board Members have acquired 941,958 shares in ZetaDisplay AB (publ), which is equivalent to 7.7 pct of the votes and capital, and their joint ownership amounts to 32.2 pct of the votes and capital of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.