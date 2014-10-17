FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ZetaDisplay extends partnership with major gasolin stations chain in Finland
October 17, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ZetaDisplay extends partnership with major gasolin stations chain in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ZetaDisplay AB

* Says extends partnership with major gasolin stations chain in Finland

* Says ZetaDisplay will supply its Digital Signage media platform including use of comprehensive ZetaPortal for content production, digital displays, media players and maintenance

* Says goal is to improve and increase point-of-purchase at Teboil service stations

* Says chain consists of about 140 service stations in Finland and is a subsidiary to Lukoil which in total has roughly 6,000 gasoline stations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
