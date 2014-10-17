BRIEF-ZetaDisplay extends partnership with major gasolin stations chain in Finland

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ZetaDisplay AB

* Says extends partnership with major gasolin stations chain in Finland

* Says ZetaDisplay will supply its Digital Signage media platform including use of comprehensive ZetaPortal for content production, digital displays, media players and maintenance

* Says goal is to improve and increase point-of-purchase at Teboil service stations

* Says chain consists of about 140 service stations in Finland and is a subsidiary to Lukoil which in total has roughly 6,000 gasoline stations