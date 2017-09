Aug 27 (Reuters) - ZetaDisplay AB : * Says Q2 revenue SEK 13.0 million versus SEK 14.1 million * Says Q2 operating loss SEK 1.3 million versus loss SEK 2.7 million * Says Q2 EBITDA loss SEK 0.6 million versus loss SEK 2.0 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage