FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgian Zetes sees H1 profit down up to a third
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 15, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

Belgian Zetes sees H1 profit down up to a third

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 15 (Reuters) - Belgian barcode and passport firm Zetes said on Tuesday its profit for the first-half of 2012 would fall by up to a third, as its customers delay purchasing decisions due to the economic slowdown.

The company said it expects its first-half core profit to be between 6 million euros and 7 million euros ($7.66-$8.94 million), against 9 million euros for the same period last year.

It added it believes the current economic environment will create opportunities to make acquisitions, and is looking at possible targets.

$1 = 0.7828 euros Reporting By Ben Deighton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.