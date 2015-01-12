CORRECTED-ZF Friedrichshafen issues 2.2 bln eur bonded loan to fund TRW deal

(Corrects headline to show security issued a bonded loan, not bond)

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - German auto parts supplier ZF Friedrichshafen on Monday issued a bonded loan worth 2.2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) to help fund its planned acquisition of U.S. rival TRW.

The different tranches placed had maturity periods of three, five and seven years, with the interest margins on all tranches set at the lower end of the range they were initially offered at, the unlisted German company said in a statement, without specifying the interest rates.

ZF plans to issue euro and U.S. dollar denominated bonds in the first half of 2015 to get further funding for the TRW deal, it added.

The bonded loan was placed with more than 200 investors, primarily private banks, German landesbanks, cooperative banks and savings banks.

The issue was managed by Bayerische Landesbank and Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (LBBW). ($1 = 0.8469 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Jason Neely)