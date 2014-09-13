FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ZF Friedrichshafen to sell stake in steering joint venture next week - paper
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 13, 2014 / 11:20 AM / 3 years ago

ZF Friedrichshafen to sell stake in steering joint venture next week - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - German auto parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG is nearing a sale of its steering business as part of its proposed acquisition of U.S.-based TRW Automotive , to resolve expected antitrust issues, a German newspaper reported.

ZF makes steering systems through ZF Lenksysteme GmbH, its joint venture with Robert Bosch GmbH. It is set to sell its 50 percent interest in the joint venture early next week to the bigger German rival holding the rest, Stuttgarter Zeitung reported, citing employees of ZF Lenksysteme.

Bosch declined to comment and ZF Friedrichshafen was not immediately available for comment.

Reuters reported last month that ZF is considering the sale of its stake in the joint venture, which had annual revenue of 4.11 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in 2013.

ZF wants to have the divestiture in place before it strikes a deal to buy TRW for nearly $12 billion to create an automotive supplier focused on powertrain and car safety components. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.