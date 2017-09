WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - ZF Friedrichshafen AG and TRW Automotive Holdings Corp have won U.S. antitrust approval for their merger on condition that they sell assets, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

The assets to be sold are TRW’s linkage and suspension business in North America and in Europe, the FTC said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Eric Beech)