Bosch says to buy remaining stake in ZF's steering business

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen agreed to sell its steering systems business to Robert Bosch, a deal that paves the way for ZF to buy U.S.-based TRW Automotive Holdings Corp..

Bosch on Monday said it increased its stake in ZF Lenksysteme Gmbh to 100 percent, from 50 percent previously. Bosch did not disclose financial terms of the deal.

ZF Lenksysteme has approximately 4.1 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in sales.

Unlisted ZF, a powertrain and chassis specialist on July 10 said it was in early-stage buyout talks with U.S. auto parts supplier TRW.

TRW, based in Livonia, Michigan, makes airbags, electronics, and braking and steering equipment for cars globally, and sells to nearly all major automakers, including Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co.