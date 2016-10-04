FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ZF says does not expect to win majority control over Haldex
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
October 4, 2016 / 1:36 PM / a year ago

ZF says does not expect to win majority control over Haldex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 4 (Reuters) - German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen on Tuesday said preliminary results from its takeover bid are expected to show it has failed to clinch majority control over Swedish braking systems maker Haldex.

"We expect that the condition of reaching an acceptance threshold of more than 50 percent will not be reached," a spokesman for ZF said, adding that an exact result should be published on Wednesday.

Haldex management had recommended shareholders accept ZF's offer, despite a higher bid from Germany's Knorr-Bremse, which raised its offer to 125 Swedish crowns ($14.54) per share, above the 120 crowns offered by ZF.

German daily Handelsblatt was first to report that ZF had failed to clinch majority control over Haldex.

Haldex declined to comment. ($1 = 8.5947 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Edward Taylor in Frankfurt and Johannes Hellstrom in Stockholm; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.