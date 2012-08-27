FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-FueTrek <2468.T>-2012/13 div forecast
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 27, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-FueTrek <2468.T>-2012/13 div forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUGUST 27 (Reuters) - 
              FueTrek Co Ltd      
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                     
              Full year to  Full year to   
              Mar 31, 2013  Mar 31, 2013   
                 LATEST       PREVIOUS     
                FORECAST      FORECAST     
  Annual Div    12.50 yen   2,500.00 yen   
  -Q4 Div       12.50 yen   2,500.00 yen   
  NOTE - FueTrek Co Ltdis engaged in mobile phone network services.     
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half  
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006  
  allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2468.TK1. 
  ((Tokyo Equities Desk +813 6441 1801))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.