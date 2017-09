Dec 16 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says Taizhou-based wholly-owned chemical subsidiary to acquire rights for industrial land measuring 50,269 square meters

* Unit to acquire rights from Jiaojiang Bureau of Land Resources Bureau of Taizhou City for 50 years for 37.32 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2myGU2

