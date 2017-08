May 23 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co Ltd :

* Says unit YLSQ HOLDINGS INC. acquired 100 pct stake in Thermal Dynamics International, LLC from TDX Holdings, LLC

* Says previous release disclosed on Dec. 30, 2015

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BIR6qX

