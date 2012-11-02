FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Zhejiang Shibao sees 2012 profit down by as much as 31 pct
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 2, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

China's Zhejiang Shibao sees 2012 profit down by as much as 31 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chinese car-parts maker Zhejiang Shibao , which will debut on the Shenzhen market later on Friday, forecast its 2012 profit would fall by as much as 31 percent due to a slowing economy.

Its shares are expected to surge when they open after the securities regulator pressured the company to reduce its share offering due to concerns over valuations, leaving many investors unable to pick up the shares. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Kazunori Takada and John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.