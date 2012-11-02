China's Zhejiang Shibao sees 2012 profit down by as much as 31 pct

SHANGHAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chinese car-parts maker Zhejiang Shibao , which will debut on the Shenzhen market later on Friday, forecast its 2012 profit would fall by as much as 31 percent due to a slowing economy.

Its shares are expected to surge when they open after the securities regulator pressured the company to reduce its share offering due to concerns over valuations, leaving many investors unable to pick up the shares. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Kazunori Takada and John Mair)