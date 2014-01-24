FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Kazakhstan's ministry approves 95 pct stake of Maten Petrol to be sold to Sino-Science Netherland Energy Group
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 24, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Kazakhstan's ministry approves 95 pct stake of Maten Petrol to be sold to Sino-Science Netherland Energy Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Jan 14 brief to clarify approver, purchaser, headline; removes price reference)

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Hainan Zhenghe Industrial Group Co Ltd

* Says Kazakhstan Ministry of Oil and Gas (not government) gives nod for Maten Petroleum’s three shareholders to sell 95 percent stake to Zhenghe’s indirectly owned unit Sino-Science Netherland Energy Group (not Zhenghe)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xuh95v

Further company coverage: 600759.SS (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.