Dec 3 (Reuters) - Zhengzhou Coal Industry & Electric Power Co Ltd

* Says unit sold 28.8 million shares of Founder Securities Co Ltd between Nov 28 and Dec 1, capital gains about 192 million yuan (31.23 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BcmvG7

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1479 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)