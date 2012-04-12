Zhengzhou Coal adds 7 banks for $1 bln HK listing-IFR

HONG KONG, April 12 (Reuters) - Chinese coal mining equipment maker Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd has added seven banks to the group in charge of handling its proposed Hong Kong listing worth up to $1 billion, IFR reported on Thursday, citing three sources close to the deal.

The company has hired BoCom International, CICC, Citic Securities International, Goldman Sachs, HSBC , ICBC International and Macquarie, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Zhengzhou Coal had already mandated Deutsche Bank , JP Morgan and UBS to handle the deal, it said.

The company is aiming for a listing, which will represent 20 percent of the company’s enlarged share capital, at the end of the second quarter at the earliest. (Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; editing by Mark Potter)