March 14 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Zhenye Group Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 12.8 percent y/y at 696.1 million yuan ($113.44 million)

* Says expects Q1 net profit down 50-80 percent y/y at 12.4-31.1 million yuan as property sales falling sharply

Source text in Chinese:link.reuters.com/gyg67v;link.reuters.com/jyg67v

($1 = 6.1361 Chinese Yuan)