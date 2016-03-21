FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

China's Zheshang Bank prices Hong Kong IPO near bottom-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - China Zheshang Bank has raised HK$13 billion ($1.69 billion) from the largest Hong Kong IPO of the year after pricing the offer near the bottom of a marketing range, IFR reported on Monday.

The Zhejiang-based lender sold 3.3 billion shares, or 18.85 percent of its enlarged share capital, at HK$3.96 each, compared with the marketing range of HK$3.92-$4.12, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said, citing sources close to the deal.

The deal has attracted $963 million in commitments from cornerstone investors, including Alipay (Hong Kong) Investment, representing about 57 percent of the final deal size.

A request for comment sent by email to Zheshang’s investment relation department after business hours was not immediately answered. ($1 = 7.7540 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

