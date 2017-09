May 30 (Reuters) - Zhonghang Heibao Co., Ltd. :

* Says its unit will divest entire 89 percent stake in a Anhui-based machine manufacturing company

* Says transaction price is 8.2 million yuan

* Says the unit will hold 0 percent stake in target company

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5vn8iY

