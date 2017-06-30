HONG KONG, June 30 ZhongAn Online Property and
Casualty Insurance, China's first internet-only insurer, has
filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong worth up to
$1.5 billion, IFR reported on Friday, citing people familiar
with the plans.
The filing sets the deal in motion, with an expected listing
slated for as early as the end of 2017, added IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication.
ZhongAn declined to comment on its IPO plans.
ZhongAn, whose major shareholders include Tencent Holdings
Ltd and Alibaba Group's affiliate Ant
Financial, had been weighing an IPO in Hong Kong or in China.
But uncertainty over a timely approval for a listing in
mainland markets prompted the company to focus on a Hong Kong
deal instead, a person familiar with ZhongAn's plans previously
told Reuters.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR, Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Himani Sarkar)