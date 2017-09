(Corrects brief headline and first bullet to clarify that users are for O2O platform & comparison is with Dec 31, 2015)

April 6 (Reuters) - April 6 (Reuters) - Zhong Ao Home Group Ltd : * Zhong Ao Home says registered users for O2O platform as at March 31, 2016 was up 64% from Dec 31, 2015 * Source text for Eikon