Aug 25 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Material Industrial Zhongda Yuantong Group Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit down 7.1 percent y/y at 247.6 million yuan(40.23 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1l7RD3a

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1540 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)