April 15 (Reuters) - Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd

* Says expects Q1 net profit down about 89-94 percent y/y at 10-20 million yuan ($1.61-3.22 million) versus 181.6 million yuan previous year as no new construction project and decline in property sales during the period

