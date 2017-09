Aug 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai Zhongji Investment Holding Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 8.67 billion yuan (1.41 billion US dollar) via private placement of shares for acquiring two online game developers and one film production firm

* Says shares to resume trading on August 19

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/Xuvth7; bit.ly/1n162JD

