FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Zhongjin Gold offers 3.3 bln yuan worth rights issue
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zhongjin Gold offers 3.3 bln yuan worth rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Zhongjin Gold Corp., Ltd.:

* Says it to issue 529.8 million shares of common stock with par value of 1 yuan per share, at the price of 6.22 yuan per share to its existing shareholders

* Says shareholders are eligible to purchase 1.8 new shares for every 10 shares they hold

* Says the company aims to raise up to 3.3 billion yuan through the rights issue

* Says the proceeds will be used for bank loan repayment and supplement of working capital

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gW2s4y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.