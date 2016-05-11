BRIEF-Zhongjin Gold offers 3.3 bln yuan worth rights issue

May 11 (Reuters) - Zhongjin Gold Corp., Ltd.:

* Says it to issue 529.8 million shares of common stock with par value of 1 yuan per share, at the price of 6.22 yuan per share to its existing shareholders

* Says shareholders are eligible to purchase 1.8 new shares for every 10 shares they hold

* Says the company aims to raise up to 3.3 billion yuan through the rights issue

* Says the proceeds will be used for bank loan repayment and supplement of working capital

