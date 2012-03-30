China Zhongjin restarts mine after environmental closure

HONG KONG, March 30 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan Nonfemet Co Ltd said on Friday that it has resumed production at its Fan Kou lead and zinc mine, which was shut down for maintenance to meet requirements of the local environmental authorities.

The company, one of China’s leading lead and zinc miners and metal producers, closed the mine and its 110,000-tonne-per-year Dan Xia zinc smelter in early March after children from Dongtang town, near the mine and smelter, were found to have elevated levels of lead in their blood.

Zhongjin said in a statement on Friday that it had improved management and underground ventilation at Fan Kou mine and had started trial production. The statement did not say when the smelter would re-open.

For a copy of the full statement: here

The mine in the southern province of Guangdong and another lead and zinc mine in the southwestern region of Guangxi produced a total of 199,500 tonnes of lead and zinc contained concentrates in 2011, with bulk from Fan Kou, according to the company’s earnings statement.

Dan Xia smelter produced 100,500 tonnes of zinc ingot last year.

Zhongjin reopened refining facilities at its Shaoguan smelter in Guangdong in July last year after a 10-month closure linked to water pollution, while smelting facilities at Shaoguan remain closed. The refining facilities produced a total of 31,900 tonnes of refined lead, refined zinc and zinc products last year. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Chris Lewis)