BRIEF-Zhongtian Urban Development's H1 net profit up 90.9 pct, plans private placement

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 90.9 percent y/y at 964 million yuan(156.70 million US dollar)

* Says expects Q3 net profit at 193.08-482.50 million yuan versus net profit of 218.65 million yuan previous year

* Says gets regulatory approval to issue up to 427.9 million shares in private placement

(1 US dollar = 6.1520 Chinese yuan)