April 8 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd

* Says signs strategic agreement with JA Solar on new energy development

* Says unit and JA Solar’s unit sign sales contract worth 100 million yuan ($16.10 million)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/dut38v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2123 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)