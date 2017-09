May 9 (Reuters) - Zhongtong Bus Holding Co Ltd :

* Says a Shandong-based state-owned assets investment holding firm acquired 14,802,418 shares (about 5 percent stake) of the co

* Says the Shandong-based firm holds 19 percent stake in the co after trasaction

