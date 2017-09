Oct 8 (Reuters) - Zhongtong Bus Holding Co Ltd

* China’s Zhongtong Bus says sees Jan-Sept net profit at 80-88 million yuan ($13-$14 million), up 158-184 percent y/y

* Zhongtong Bus says sees Q3 net profit up 649-820 percent y/y due to increased sales of buses