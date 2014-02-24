BRIEF-China's Zhongyuan Union Stem Cell to acquire ZhiCheng Biological via share issue, cash

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Zhongyuan Union Stem Cell Bio-Engineering Corp

* Says plans to acquire Shanghai ZhiCheng Biological Technology Co Ltd via share issue and cash payment

* Says plans to issue up to 33.71 million shares at 24.5 yuan ($4.02) per share

* Says plans to issue shares to its controlling shareholder by raising 266 mln yuan for acquisition’s cash payment

Source text in Chinese : link.reuters.com/keb27v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0914 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Shanghai newsrooms)