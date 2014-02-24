FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-China's Zhongyuan Union Stem Cell to acquire ZhiCheng Biological via share issue, cash
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 24, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-China's Zhongyuan Union Stem Cell to acquire ZhiCheng Biological via share issue, cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Zhongyuan Union Stem Cell Bio-Engineering Corp

* Says plans to acquire Shanghai ZhiCheng Biological Technology Co Ltd via share issue and cash payment

* Says plans to issue up to 33.71 million shares at 24.5 yuan ($4.02) per share

* Says plans to issue shares to its controlling shareholder by raising 266 mln yuan for acquisition’s cash payment

Source text in Chinese : link.reuters.com/keb27v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0914 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Shanghai newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.