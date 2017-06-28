HONG KONG, June 28 Zhongyuan Bank Co Ltd, the largest city commercial bank in central China's Henan province, is set to launch on June 30 an up to $1.1 billion Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing people close to the deal.

The lender plans to offer about 3.3 billion shares in an indicative range of HK$2.42 to HK$2.53 each, putting the total deal at up to HK$8.35 billion ($1.1 billion), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Zhongyuan Bank didn't immediately reply to an emailed request from Reuters for comment on the IPO plans. ($1 = 7.8032 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)