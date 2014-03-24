FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 24, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Loss-making beverage packaging firm Zhongfu's controlling shareholder plans to cut stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co Ltd

* Says its controlling shareholder Asia Bottles (HK) Co Ltd plans to sell of 16.49 percent out of its 26.39 percent stake to a Shenzhen firm and an individual investor

* Says Asia Bottles’ plan still needs approval from relevant authorities

* Says Asia Bottles to cut stake further in the next six months, which could total exceed 5 percent of Zhongfu’s total share capital

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vec87v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
